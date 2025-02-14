menu

What Drives Differences in Life Expectancy between the U.S. and Comparable Countries?


Americans’ life expectancy is significantly lower than the average for people in other large, wealthy countries.

This analysis compares 2021 data about deaths in the U.S. and 11 other large, wealthy countries by age and cause to understand the primary drivers of the longevity gap between the U.S. and the comparable countries. It finds that the primary reasons for the gap in 2021 were chronic disease, COVID-19 and substance use disorders.

The analysis is available through the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.

