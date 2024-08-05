Senate Committee on Appropriations Approves FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) Appropriations Bill & Accompanying Report

The Senate Committee on Appropriations approved its FY 2025 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor HHS) appropriations bill, accompanying report, and amendments on August 1, 2024. The Labor HHS appropriations bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and funding for global health research activities provided to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Total global health funding at CDC and NIH through the Labor HHS bill is not yet known, as funding for some programs at NIH is determined at the agency level rather than specified by Congress in annual appropriations bills. Funding for global health programs at CDC totals $698 million, which is $4.8 million (1%) above the FY24 enacted and President’s FY25 request level ($693 million) and $134 million (24%) above the House level ($564 million). Funding for parasitic diseases and global public health protection at CDC increased while all other program areas, including the Fogarty International Center at NIH, remained flat compared to the FY24 enacted amounts. See the table below for additional detail on global health funding. See other budget summaries and the KFF budget tracker for details on historical annual appropriations for global health programs.