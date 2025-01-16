A Few Thoughts After Twenty-Five Years Half In and Half Out of Journalism

We established Kaisernetwork.org in 2000, and then we upped the ante and established KFF Health News (then called Kaiser Health News) in 2009 to fill the need for in-depth coverage of health policy and its impact on people, and to add journalism to our well-developed policy analysis and polling capabilities at KFF. Over all these years as we have expanded our newsroom operations across the country, I have had one foot in the news media world, one in my original health policy world, and one in the nonprofit world, starting KFF in the early 1990s. That’s three feet if you are counting.

All the basic decisions the board and I made when we established KFF Health News have worked out for us. We wanted to build it on a content distribution model rather than a destination website. I felt destination sites brought incentives to chase eyeballs almost as pernicious as those commercial news faces. We made our content free to our distribution partners, which now include most news organizations. And inside KFF, the newsroom would be editorially independent with regard to individual story ideas and content but otherwise operate just like our other major programs (it is not an independent organization).

KFF also has many joint ventures with news organizations independent of KFF Health News, especially to conduct large-scale survey projects (36 so far with The Washington Post). For decades we operated one of the leading fellowship programs for health journalists. And outside my office are seven Emmy and two Peabody awards from our work on HIV with the largest media companies, which today focuses on digital media through our Social Impact Media program.

I am not a journalist. But as founding publisher of our newsroom with a well-documented personal commitment to health journalism second to none, these are a few questions I think about:

Local Journalism . There is a tremendous emphasis now on filling the need for local journalism, which is vital for democracy and community. We operate a national newsroom, but we work closely with local news organizations and although we are not a funder, we are active partners in the Press Forward initiative, which is expanding resources for local journalism. However, in health policy, the news desert that matters even more is in state capitals, where specialized beats covering state government and state health and human services agencies have all but disappeared. That’s where decisions affecting millions are made, especially about Medicaid. When I was a state human services commissioner heading up a state umbrella agency overseeing a third of a state budget and workforce, I had maybe 20 reporters who followed me and my different agencies every day. It was a tremendous public service (and often a colossal pain in the ass), and more than anything else, it gave me my appreciation for the role journalists can play holding government’s feet to the fire and informing the public about complex policy issues that really matter to people’s lives. Local journalists can cover the impact of state (and federal) health policy decisions on their communities but to do it right, it takes expertise, contacts, and sometimes travel budgets that their generally small newsrooms don’t often have. In health and health policy the decisions that are made at the state level are generally more important than anything that happens locally.

