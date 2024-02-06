menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate

From Drew Altman

Drew Altman is president and chief executive officer of KFF, a position he has held for more than 30 years since founding the modern-day KFF organization in the 1990s. He is a leading expert on national health policy issues and an innovator in health journalism and the nonprofit field.

Photo of Drew Altman

President’s Message

This is an essay about the mission and role of KFF, which is unique among nonprofits today.

KFF is an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. We have four major program areas: KFF Policy; KFF Polling; KFF Health News (formerly Kaiser Health News); and KFF Social Impact Media, which conducts specialized public health information campaigns. You can learn more about the organization, including why we call ourselves KFF.

What’s unique about KFF, however, can’t be found in any description of our programs because we’re more than a sum of our parts. KFF is a one-of-a-kind information organization. Not a policy research organization. Not a polling organization. And not a news organization. But rather, a unique combination of all three. That’s the vision behind KFF and its this combination that allows us to leverage our combined expertise and assets to play our national role on health policy.

READ MORE >

Beyond the Data

In his “Beyond the Data” columns, CEO Drew Altman discusses what the data, polls, and journalism produced by KFF mean for policy and for people. 

New and Noteworthy

“Most people aren’t true believers in the lies or the facts about health issues; they are in a muddled middle. The public’s uncertainty leaves them vulnerable to misinformation but is also the opportunity to combat it.”  

— Drew Altman

Learn More

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.