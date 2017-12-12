Ready to Participate? Schedule an Interview! Ready to participate? Click the button below to choose a time that works best for you. Even if your firm does not currently offer health benefits, we’re still interested in speaking with you! For questions, contact the Project Manager, Heidi Whitmore, at survey@kff.org or (763) 478-6725. Schedule Interview

What Is the Employer Health Benefit Survey? Why Am I Getting This?

This survey has been conducted annually since 1999 by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a non-profit, non-partisan research organization. The survey is the basis of a major report about employer health benefits.

The survey provides critical information on health benefits to employers and policy-makers because firms like yours participate; including those that do not currently offer health benefits.

The Employer Health Benefits Survey (EHBS) provides critical information on health benefits to employers and policy-makers because firms like yours participate in telephone interviews scheduled in the coming months. Given the many ongoing changes in health insurance, your participation is all the more important to accurately capture what is happening in employer health benefits. The information you provide will be kept strictly confidential and will not be reported or released in any way that allows identification of respondents.

Your firm was randomly selected to participate from a list of all employers in the United States. Even if your firm does not offer health benefits, your responses are very valuable and we encourage you to complete the survey.

In the next few months, you will receive a phone call from Davis Research (DR), the professional survey research firm conducting the telephone interviews. They will ask to speak to the individual who is most knowledgeable about your firm’s health benefit plans; if you are not the person who will be answering the questions, please pass this letter to that person. If your firm offers health benefits, you will be asked questions about any health plans offered, including HMO, PPO, POS, and high-deductible health plans that are linked with a savings account, such as health savings accounts (HSAs) or health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs). This checklist outlines some of the topics our interviewers will ask about. Having copies of the plan documents on-hand will be very helpful.

You should have also received a copy of the summary of findings from the 2019 study in the mail. The full report is available at www.ehbs.kff.org. You can use the report to determine whether firms similar to yours offer coverage, how much it costs, and how much workers pay for premiums and for using health care services. The KFF study has been a widely respected source of information for 20 years, including major press coverage in outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The Los Angeles Times.

are you kaiser permanente?

The Kaiser Family Foundation provides independent, non-partisan research on health policy issues, and is not affiliated in any way with the Kaiser Permanente health plan or any other health insurer. More information on KFF is available at www.kff.org.

We look forward to speaking with you. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact the project manager, Heidi Whitmore, at survey@kff.org or (763) 478-6725.