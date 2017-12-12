FAQs

What is the survey about? The purpose of this annual survey is to provide a detailed look at trends in employer-sponsored health coverage including premiums, employee contributions, cost-sharing provisions, and employer opinions.

How do I participate? Davis Research, a professional research firm, will call your firm to conduct the survey beginning in January. They will ask to speak to the individual who is most knowledgeable about your firm’s health benefit plans. You may also schedule your telephone interview online here: https://calendly.com/ehbs/employer-interview. Please contact Davis Research directly if you have scheduling questions or would like to request an appointment time that is not on the online calendar (800-387-0840 or Employersurvey@davisresearch.com).

What do I get for participating? We know that your time is limited and valuable. As a token of our appreciation, we will send you a printed copy of the survey results later this year. The report is a handy tool for determining whether firms similar to yours offer coverage, how much it costs, and how much workers pay for premiums.

How should I prepare for the survey? Please review the mailing that was sent to your firm in January. It contains the letter inviting you to participate as well as a checklist outlining some specific topics that will be asked about your firm. It is also helpful to have copies of the plan documents on-hand during the survey.

The checklist says you will ask about wellness programs, but our firm does not have one. What should I do? If a question is not applicable to your firm, it will not be asked.

What if there is a question I cannot answer? If there is a question you cannot or would rather not answer, the interviewer will skip it.

My firm does not offer health benefits. Should I still participate? Yes. Even if your firm does not offer health benefits, we are still interested in your responses and encourage you to complete the survey.

Is it mandatory that I participate in the survey? No. Your participation in this survey is voluntary.

Who can I contact if I have questions about participating in the survey? Please contact the project manager, Heidi Whitmore, at survey@kff.org or (763) 478-6725.

Will anyone contact me as a result of participating in the survey? No; your firm’s information will not be shared with outside parties and nobody will contact you as a result of this survey. All information is reported in a way which protects respondents’ identities.

Will my firm’s information be used for sales or marketing purposes? No; your firm’s information and identity will be held strictly confidential, will not be used for sales or marketing, and will not be shared with outside parties.

Do you report information about my firm or my responses to the government? No. Your firm’s information and responses are strictly confidential and will not be shared with outside parties, including the government.

Are you trying to sell me health insurance or any other product? No; we are not selling anything. We are conducting a survey about job-based health benefits for the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health care research institute.

Is the Kaiser Family Foundation part of Kaiser Permanente? No; the Kaiser Family Foundation is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente or any insurance company. The Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan health care research institute independent of provider or political interests. The Kaiser Family Foundation strives to provide trusted information on a range of health policy issues.

How is the Kaiser Family Foundation funded? The Kaiser Family Foundation operates primarily with funds earned from managing its own endowment, augmented by support from external funders who will not in any way compromise our independence or mission.

How can I see the final results of the survey? The survey report will be available online in the fall at ehbs.kff.org. As a small token of our appreciation, a printed copy will be mailed to your firm (unless you elect not to receive a copy) at the end of the year.

Where can I find more details about the survey design and methods you use to analyze the data? Please see our methods section to learn how we design our survey sample, define key terms and categories, analyze the data, and more.