Preparing for the Interview

Take a few moments to review the questions you can expect during the interview.

In preparation for the interview, please do the following:

  • Have plan documents handy
  • Review the preparation questions below

Answer the questions below the bulleted list to preview what topics will be covered during your survey interview.

  • These questions apply to your firm nationwide; not just at your location.
  • If a question is not applicable to your firm, it will not be asked.
  • You can still participate in the survey even if your organization does not provide health insurance.
  • Ready to schedule your interview? Visit our online scheduler and choose a time that works best for you.
  • Our FAQs answer questions about the survey and provides more information about Kaiser Family Foundation.

Thanks for your cooperation!

Does Your Firm Provide Health Insurance As a Benefit To Any of Its Employees?

If "NO"...

…you can expect these questions during your interview:

  • Total number of employees at your location & the total number of employees nationwide.
  • Percentage of full-time employees making $26,000 or less per year and $64,000 or more per year; percentage of all employees working full-time (30 or more hours per week); percentage of all employees age 26 and under and 50 and over.

If "YES"...

Does Your Firm Have 200 or More Employees?

If "YES"...

  • Total number of employees at your location and total number of employees nationwide.
  • Percentage of full-time employees making $26,000 or less per year and $64,000 or more per year; percentage of all employees working full time (30 or more hours per week); percentage of all employees age 26 and under and 50 or over.
  • Number of employees eligible for and covered by health benefits nationwide. Number or percent of employees enrolled in each plan type (HMO, PPO, POS & high-deductible with either an HRA or HSA).
  • Types of wellness programs offered; incentives to encourage participation; maximum dollar amount of incentives for participating in the wellness programs.
  • Whether the firm’s plans include any health risk assessments and/or biometric screening; maximum dollar amount of incentives for health and wellness programs.
  • Whether the largest plan covers telemedicine and/or retail clinics.
  • Whether the largest plan has a narrow network.
  • Whether benefits are available to part-time workers, temporary workers, domestic partners, spouses and dependent children.
  • Whether the plan is self-insured.
  • Whether the plan or plans are grandfathered under the Affordable Care Act.
  • General annual deductibles for single and family coverage, and if physician office visits or prescription drugs are covered before the deductible is met.
  • Co-payments, coinsurance, and/or any separate deductibles for primary care office visits, specialty care office visits, hospital admissions, and/or outpatient surgery.
  • Out-of-pocket limits for single coverage.
  • Monthly premium or COBRA costs for single and family coverage, including the employee’s contribution and the firm’s contribution.
  • Prescription drug benefit design, such as tiered drug plans, drug copayments, and/or coinsurance, including those for specialty drugs. Whether the firm has any separate annual drug deductibles.
  • Dollar amounts the firm contributes to an HRA (health reimbursement arrangement) and/or HSA (health savings account).
  • Whether any retirees are offered health benefits and how those benefits are administered.
  • The firm’s policies and actions relating to the Cadillac tax.

If "NO"...

…you can expect these questions during your interview:

  • Total number of employees at your location and the total number of employees nationwide.
  • Percentage of full-time employees making $26,000 or less per year and $64,000 or more per year; percentage of all employees working full-time (30 or more hours per week); percentage of all employees age 26 and under and 50 and over.
  • Number of employees eligible for and covered by health benefits nationwide. Number or percent of employees enrolled in each plan type (HMO, PPO, POS & high-deductible with either an HRA or HSA).
  • Types of wellness programs offered; incentives to encourage participation; maximum dollar amount of incentives for participating in the wellness programs.
  • Whether the firm’s plans include any health risk assessments and/or biometric screening; maximum dollar amount of incentives for health and wellness programs.
  • Whether the firm shopped for a new health insurance carrier or changed carriers in the past year, whether the largest plan uses retail clinics and/or has a narrow network.
  • Whether benefits are available to part-time workers, temporary workers, domestic partners, spouses and dependent children.
  • Whether the plan or plans are grandfathered under the Affordable Care Act.
  • General annual deductibles for single and family coverage, and if physician office visits or prescription drugs are covered before the deductible is met.
  • Co-payments, coinsurance, and/or any separate deductibles for primary care office visits, specialty care office visits, hospital admissions, and/or outpatient surgery.
  • Out-of-pocket limits for single coverage.
  • Monthly COBRA or premium costs for single and family coverage, including the employee’s contribution and the firm’s contribution.
  • Prescription drug benefit design, such as tiered drug plans, drug copayments, and/or coinsurance, including those for specialty drugs. Whether the firm has any separate annual drug deductibles.
  • Dollar amounts the firm contributes to an HRA (health reimbursement arrangement) and/or HSA (health savings account).
  • The firm’s policies and actions relating to the Cadillac tax
  • Whether the firm receives health coverage through an Association Health Plan (AHP) or Private Exchange
