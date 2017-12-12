Preparing for the Interview
Take a few moments to review the questions you can expect during the interview.
In preparation for the interview, please do the following:
- Have plan documents handy
- Review the preparation questions below
Answer the questions below the bulleted list to preview what topics will be covered during your survey interview.
- These questions apply to your firm nationwide; not just at your location.
- If a question is not applicable to your firm, it will not be asked.
- You can still participate in the survey even if your organization does not provide health insurance.
Does Your Firm Provide Health Insurance As a Benefit To Any of Its Employees?
If "NO"...
…you can expect these questions during your interview:
- Total number of employees at your location & the total number of employees nationwide.
- Percentage of full-time employees making $26,000 or less per year and $64,000 or more per year; percentage of all employees working full-time (30 or more hours per week); percentage of all employees age 26 and under and 50 and over.
If "YES"...
Does Your Firm Have 200 or More Employees?
If "YES"...
- Total number of employees at your location and total number of employees nationwide.
- Percentage of full-time employees making $26,000 or less per year and $64,000 or more per year; percentage of all employees working full time (30 or more hours per week); percentage of all employees age 26 and under and 50 or over.
- Number of employees eligible for and covered by health benefits nationwide. Number or percent of employees enrolled in each plan type (HMO, PPO, POS & high-deductible with either an HRA or HSA).
- Types of wellness programs offered; incentives to encourage participation; maximum dollar amount of incentives for participating in the wellness programs.
- Whether the firm’s plans include any health risk assessments and/or biometric screening; maximum dollar amount of incentives for health and wellness programs.
- Whether the largest plan covers telemedicine and/or retail clinics.
- Whether the largest plan has a narrow network.
- Whether benefits are available to part-time workers, temporary workers, domestic partners, spouses and dependent children.
- Whether the plan is self-insured.
- Whether the plan or plans are grandfathered under the Affordable Care Act.
- General annual deductibles for single and family coverage, and if physician office visits or prescription drugs are covered before the deductible is met.
- Co-payments, coinsurance, and/or any separate deductibles for primary care office visits, specialty care office visits, hospital admissions, and/or outpatient surgery.
- Out-of-pocket limits for single coverage.
- Monthly premium or COBRA costs for single and family coverage, including the employee’s contribution and the firm’s contribution.
- Prescription drug benefit design, such as tiered drug plans, drug copayments, and/or coinsurance, including those for specialty drugs. Whether the firm has any separate annual drug deductibles.
- Dollar amounts the firm contributes to an HRA (health reimbursement arrangement) and/or HSA (health savings account).
- Whether any retirees are offered health benefits and how those benefits are administered.
- The firm’s policies and actions relating to the Cadillac tax.
If "NO"...
…you can expect these questions during your interview:
- Whether the firm shopped for a new health insurance carrier or changed carriers in the past year, whether the largest plan uses retail clinics and/or has a narrow network.
- Monthly COBRA or premium costs for single and family coverage, including the employee’s contribution and the firm’s contribution.
- The firm’s policies and actions relating to the Cadillac tax
- Whether the firm receives health coverage through an Association Health Plan (AHP) or Private Exchange