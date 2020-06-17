menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

What Options Exist If You’ve Lost Job-based Health Insurance? (Video)


Published: Jun 17, 2020

What options exist if you’ve lost your job-based health insurance?

As unemployment skyrockets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of people are at risk of losing their job-based health insurance. However, the majority of people are eligible for other forms of health insurance coverage.

Watch this two minute video to learn about the options: Medicaid, job-based coverage from a spouse or parent, ACA marketplace coverage, COBRA and short-term insurance plans.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.