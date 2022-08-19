U.S. International COVID-19 Vaccine Donations Tracker – Updated as of August 19
The U.S. has pledged to donate at least 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses for global use before 2023. This tracker provides data on U.S. COVID-19 vaccine donations. It provides a breakdown of donated doses delivered1 by the U.S. and will be updated regularly as new data are released. Click below to navigate by topic. Additionally, click here to access the full data table.
- Overall (Figure 1)
- Recipient Country (Figures 2 and 3)
- Income-Level (Figure 4)
- Region (Figure 5)
- Vaccine Product (Figures 6 and 7)
- Delivery Mechanism (Figure 8)
- Delivery Month (Figure 9)
Overall
Recipient Country
Income-Level
Region
Vaccine Product
Delivery Mechanism
Delivery Month
Table
Endnotes
Since the U.S. State Department website reports total number of doses shipped, our totals differ as data included in this tracker only include doses that have actually been delivered and received by recipient countries.