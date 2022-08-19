menu

U.S. International COVID-19 Vaccine Donations Tracker – Updated as of August 19


Published: Aug 19, 2022

The U.S. has pledged to donate at least 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses for global use before 2023. This tracker provides data on U.S. COVID-19 vaccine donations. It provides a breakdown of donated doses delivered1 by the U.S. and will be updated regularly as new data are released. Click below to navigate by topic. Additionally, click here to access the full data table.

Overall

Recipient Country

Income-Level

Region

Vaccine Product

Delivery Mechanism

Delivery Month

Table

Endnotes

  1. Since the U.S. State Department website reports total number of doses shipped, our totals differ as data included in this tracker only include doses that have actually been delivered and received by recipient countries.

