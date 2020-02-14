Election 2020: State Health Care Snapshots

Health care is a top issue for voters in the 2020 election. Polling indicates voter concerns range from the high cost of health coverage and prescription drugs, to protections for people with pre-existing conditions, to women’s health issues.

To understand the health care landscape in which the 2020 election policy debates will unfold, these state health care snapshots provide data across a variety of health policy subjects, including health care costs, health coverage—Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance—and the uninsured, women’s health, health status, and access to care. They also describe each state’s political environment.

Please note, the data included in these snapshots come from a variety of different sources and time periods, and therefore, may not be comparable. Sources are available at the bottom of this page.

Click on a state to learn more.