Election 2020: State Health Care Snapshots
Published: Feb 13, 2020
Health care is a top issue for voters in the 2020 election. Polling indicates voter concerns range from the high cost of health coverage and prescription drugs, to protections for people with pre-existing conditions, to women’s health issues.
To understand the health care landscape in which the 2020 election policy debates will unfold, these state health care snapshots provide data across a variety of health policy subjects, including health care costs, health coverage—Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance—and the uninsured, women’s health, health status, and access to care. They also describe each state’s political environment.
Please note, the data included in these snapshots come from a variety of different sources and time periods, and therefore, may not be comparable. Sources are available at the bottom of this page.
Click on a state to learn more.
Sources
- KFF State Health Facts, “Total Number of Residents,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-residents/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Distribution of the Total Population by Federal Poverty Level (above and below 200% FPL),” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/population-up-to-200-fpl/.
- Census Bureau, 2018 Federal poverty threshold, https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/income-poverty/historical-poverty-thresholds.html.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Population Distribution by Citizenship Status,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/distribution-by-citizenship-status/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Distribution of Total Population by Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/distribution-by-fpl/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Population Distribution by Race/Ethnicity,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/distribution-by-raceethnicity/.
Health Coverage
- Nonelderly Uninsured
- KFF State Health Facts, “Health Insurance Coverage of Nonelderly 0-64,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/nonelderly-0-64/.
- Share of People with Health Coverage
- KFF State Health Facts, “Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population, Multiple Sources of Coverage, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/health-insurance-coverage-of-the-total-population-multiple-sources-of-coverage/.
Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- KFF State Health Facts, “Total Month Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment, Nov 2019,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/total-monthly-medicaid-and-chip-enrollment/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Total Medicaid Spending, FY 2018,” https://www.kff.org/medicaid/state-indicator/total-medicaid-spending/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Federal and State Share of Medicaid Spending,” https://www.kff.org/medicaid/state-indicator/federalstate-share-of-spending/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-income-eligibility-limits-for-adults-as-a-percent-of-the-federal-poverty-level/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-and-chip-income-eligibility-limits-for-pregnant-women-as-a-percent-of-the-federal-poverty-level/. Using the highest eligibility threshold.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Children as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-and-chip-income-eligibility-limits-for-children-as-a-percent-of-the-federal-poverty-level/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid Eligibility through the Aged, Blind, Disabled Pathway,” https://www.kff.org/medicaid/state-indicator/medicaid-eligibility-through-the-aged-blind-disabled-pathway/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Status of State Action on the Medicaid Expansion Decision, January 2020,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/state-activity-around-expanding-medicaid-under-the-affordable-care-act/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid Expansion Enrollment, FY 2017,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-expansion-enrollment/.
- “Who Could Get Covered Under Medicaid Expansion? State Fact Sheets,” https://www.kff.org/medicaid/fact-sheet/uninsured-adults-in-states-that-did-not-expand-who-would-become-eligible-for-medicaid-under-expansion/.
Marketplace Coverage
- KFF State Health Facts, “State Health Insurance Marketplace Types, 2020,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/state-health-insurance-marketplace-types/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Marketplace Effectuated Enrolment and Financial Assistance,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/effectuated-marketplace-enrollment-and-financial-assistance/.
Employer-Sponsored Insurance
- KFF State Health Facts, “Health Insurance Coverage of the Total Population, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/total-population/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Average Annual Family Premium per Enrolled Employee For Employer-Based Health Insurance, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/family-coverage/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Average Annual Deductible per Enrolled Employee in Employer-Based Health Insurance for Single and Family Coverage, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/average-annual-deductible-per-enrolled-employee-in-employer-based-health-insurance-for-single-and-family-coverage/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Percent of Private Sector Establishments That Offer Health Insurance to Employees, by Firm Size, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/firms-offering-coverage-by-size/.
Medicare
- KFF State Health Facts, “Population Distribution by Age, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/distribution-by-age/.
- Number of Medicare beneficiaries with Medicaid: KFF analysis of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Chronic Conditions Data Warehouse, 20% sample (2017).
- Older Adults (65+) with Fair or Poor Health Status: KFF analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).
- KFF State Health Facts, “Distribution of Medicare Beneficiaries by Federal Poverty Level, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/medicare/state-indicator/medicare-beneficiaries-by-fpl/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Number of Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) Enrollees, 2017,” https://www.kff.org/medicare/state-indicator/number-of-low-income-subsidy-lis-enrollees/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Total Number of Medicare Beneficiaries, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/medicare/state-indicator/total-medicare-beneficiaries/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Total Medicare Part D Spending per Enrollee, 2017,” https://www.kff.org/medicare/state-indicator/total-medicare-part-d-spending-per-enrollee/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicare Part D Enrollees Without Low-Income Subsidies (LIS) With Drug Spending Above the Catastrophic Threshold, 2017,” https://www.kff.org/medicare/state-indicator/medicare-part-d-enrollees-without-low-income-subsidies-lis-with-drug-spending-above-the-catastrophic-threshold/.
Health Status and Access to Care
- KFF State Health Facts, “Estimated Number of Nonelderly Adults with Declinable Pre-existing Conditions under Pre-ACA Practices, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/estimated-number-of-non-elderly-adults-with-declinable-pre-existing-conditions-under-pre-aca-practices/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Percent of Adults Reporting Fair or Poor Health Status by Gender, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/percent-of-adults-reporting-fair-or-poor-health-by-gender/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adult Self-Reported Health Status, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/adult-self-reported-health-status/.
- Adults Reporting Obesity: KFF analysis of 2018 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS).
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adults Who Report Ever Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Diabetes, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/adults-with-diabetes/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adults Who Report Being Told by a Doctor that They Have Cardiovascular Disease by Gender, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/percent-of-adults-with-cardiovascular-disease-by-gender/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adults Reporting Mental Illness in the Past Year, 2017-2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/adults-reporting-any-mental-illness-in-the-past-year/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “HIV Diagnoses, Adults and Adolescents, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/hivaids/state-indicator/hiv-diagnoses-adults-and-adolescents/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Infant Mortality Rate, 2017,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/infant-death-rate/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Number of Deaths Due to Injury by Firearms per 100,000 Population, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/firearms-death-rate-per-100000/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Opioid Overdose Death Rates and All Drug Overdose Death Rates per 100,000 Population (Age-Adjusted), 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/opioid-overdose-death-rates/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Percent of Children Age 19-35 Months Who Are Immunized, 2017,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/percent-who-are-immunized/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adults Who Report Not Having a Personal Doctor/Health Care Provider by Gender, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/percent-of-adults-reporting-not-having-a-personal-doctor/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Adults Who Report Not Seeing a Doctor in the Past 12 Months Because of Cost by Gender, 2018,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/could-not-see-doctor-because-of-cost/.
Women’s Health Policy
- KFF State Health Facts, “Births Financed by Medicaid,” https://www.kff.org/medicaid/state-indicator/births-financed-by-medicaid/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid and CHIP Income Eligibility Limits for Pregnant Women as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-and-chip-income-eligibility-limits-for-pregnant-women-as-a-percent-of-the-federal-poverty-level/. Using the highest eligibility threshold.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level,” https://www.kff.org/health-reform/state-indicator/medicaid-income-eligibility-limits-for-adults-as-a-percent-of-the-federal-poverty-level/.
- KFF Fact Sheet, “Paid Family and Sick Leave in the U.S.”, Published Jan 28, 2020, https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/fact-sheet/paid-family-leave-and-sick-days-inot se-the-u-s/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “Mandatory Waiting Periods for Women Seeking Abortions, May 2019,” https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/state-indicator/mandatory-waiting-periods/.
- KFF State Health Facts, “State with Gestational Limits for Abortion, January 2020,” https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/state-indicator/gestational-limit-abortions/.
- Alina Salganicoff, Laurie Sobel, and Amrutha Ramaswamy, “The Hyde Amendment and Coverage for Abortion Services,” (San Francisco, CA, KFF, January 24, 2020), Appendix Table 2, https://www.kff.org/report-section/the-hyde-amendment-and-coverage-for-abortion-services-appendix/.
- Pre-existing conditions: KFF State Profiles for Women’s Health: Demographics, https://www.kff.org/interactive/womens-health-profiles/.
Politics
- United States, Federal Election Commission, “Official 2016 Presidential General Election Results, January 2017,” https://transition.fec.gov/pubrec/fe2016/2016presgeresults.pdf.
- MaryBeth Musumeci, “Explaining Texas v. U.S.: A Guide to the Case Challenging the ACA,” (Washington, DC, KFF, January 28, 2020), https://www.kff.org/health-reform/issue-brief/explaining-texas-v-u-s-a-guide-to-the-case-challenging-the-aca/.
- National Governors Association, Elections: Gubernatorial Elections, https://www.nga.org/governors/elections/.
- U.S. Senate Seats Open in 2020 Election: KFF analysis of the Directory of U.S. Senators, Class II Senators and seat vacancies
- US Senate Political Affiliations: http://www.senate.gov/states/statesmap.htm.
- US House Political Affiliations: https://www.house.gov/representatives.
- KFF State Health Facts, “State Political Parties, 2020,” https://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/state-political-parties/.