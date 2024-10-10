Featured

KFF Publishes New Health Policy 101 Chapter On LGBTQ+ Health Policy

In the latest Health Policy 101 chapter, KFF explores factors that impact the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people. The chapter includes a discussion of the role gender-affirming care plays in the lives of transgender and nonbinary people in the U.S. Gender-affirming care is a comprehensive approach to healthcare that can support transgender and nonbinary people in aligning their physical appearance and gender identity. Among transgender and nonbinary people who transition, many do so without any medical intervention (referred to as social transitioning), instead taking actions like changing their appearance, name, or pronouns to fit their gender identity. Among those who do seek medical care as a part of their transition, common types of gender-affirming care include puberty blockers, which are reversible and temporarily delay the onset of puberty to allow a young person time to make decisions about their gender identity, and hormone replacement therapy (HRT), which helps individuals develop physical traits that match their gender identity. Gender-affirming care can also include surgeries, but surgical interventions are relatively uncommon among adults and extremely rare among minors. Gender-affirming care is a medically necessary evidence-based system of care and supported by all major U.S. medical associations.

The effectiveness of gender-affirming care is well-documented, with numerous studies showing that it significantly improves mental health outcomes, as well as lead to better physical health outcomes by encouraging regular medical check-ups and preventive care. But the services used in gender-affirming care are not exclusive to transgender individuals; the very same services used in gender affirming care are commonly used in other medical interventions, including in minors. For example, puberty blockers might be used for a young person experiencing “precocious puberty” and hormone treatments are used to treat a wide range of conditions in young people and adults.