Medication Abortion in the Courts: What’s at Stake?

Access to medication abortion has emerged as a central issue following the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade. There is ongoing litigation in four federal cases about the FDA’s approval and regulation of mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in medication abortion. Mifepristone, approved by the FDA in 2000, has a long record of safety and effectiveness and has been used by more than 5 million people in the United States.

In the most watched case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the court could rule to invalidate the FDAs 23-year-old approval of mifepristone or potentially limit the distribution of this drug for abortion, even in states where abortion remains legal. The ruling could also limit the availability of misoprostol, the other drug used in the medication abortion regimen. While these cases focus on abortion, the outcome of the litigation could have broader impact on the FDA’s future authority to regulate a wide range of other drugs.

In advance of the decision, we’re sharing key KFF resources that explain the medication abortion landscape related to what’s at stake and how women could be affected.

