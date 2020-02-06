Analysis of Federal Bills to Strengthen Maternal Health Care
Published: Feb 06, 2020
In the United States, approximately 700 women die each year as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. An additional 50,000 women each year face short or long-term severe consequences to their health as an outcome of pregnancy or labor. Both maternal mortality and severe morbidity have been steadily increasing over the past years, prompting a federal response to maternal health issues. There has been growing attention to wide racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes as well as gaps in maternity care services in many communities, particularly rural areas. There has also been growing emphasis on improving care in the postpartum period, such as recommendations to expand care beyond the traditional one postpartum visit.
Medicaid pays for more than four in ten births nationally and is the focus of some of the pending bills in Congress as well as some state efforts to improve maternity care. Federal law requires that all states extend Medicaid eligibility to pregnant women with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level ($29,435 annually for a family of three). Pregnancy-related coverage for the woman must last through 60 days postpartum. In the states that have expanded eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), many low-income women can remain on Medicaid after the 60 days postpartum period or qualify for federal subsidies to purchase coverage through ACA Marketplace plans. However, in the states that have not adopted the ACA’s Medicaid expansion, postpartum women need to requalify for Medicaid as parents to stay on the program, but eligibility levels for parents are much lower than for pregnant women. As a result, many women in non-expansion states become uninsured after pregnancy-related coverage ends 60 days postpartum because, even though they are poor, their income is still too high to qualify for Medicaid as parents.
The 115th Congress passed the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act of 2018 (H.R. 1318), which authorized the CDC to increase support for state and tribal maternal mortality review committees (MMRCs). A number of other bills, focusing on maternal health, have been introduced in the Congress in the 2019-2020 session. These pending bills address a number of related maternity care issues, including extending Medicaid postpartum coverage from 60 days to one year, funding for clinical training on health equity and implicit bias, developing broader networks of maternity care providers in rural areas, and research on the potential benefits of Medicaid coverage for doula care. Below, are summaries of several bills on maternal health currently pending in Congress.
|Proposed Federal Legislation Regarding Maternal Health Care and Coverage, as of January 24, 2020
|Bill
|Sponsors
|Status
|Focus Areas
|Description
|H.R. 4996, Helping Medicaid Offer Maternity Services (MOMS) Act of 2019
|Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL)
24 Cosponsors
|Approved by House Energy and Commerce Committee on 11/20/2019, and ordered to be reported to the whole House chamber.
|— Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage
— Research on Medicaid coverage of Doula care
|Goal: to provide a State option under the Medicaid program to provide and extend coverage for pregnant and postpartum individuals through one year postpartum.
|H.R. 4995, Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act of 2019
|Rep Elliot Engel (D-NY)
25 Cosponsors
|Approved by House Energy and Commerce Committee on 11/19/2019, and ordered to be reported to the whole House chamber.
|— Supporting training for clinicians on implicit bias and health equity
— Broadening obstetric workforce in rural communities
— Funding for states to enhance data collection and strengthen perinatal quality collaboratives
|Goal: to improve obstetric care and maternal health outcomes in rural areas, provide rural obstetric network grants and telehealth network grants, and authorize funding for innovation from and training for healthcare providers.
|H.R. 1897, MOMMA’s Act
&
|Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL)
105 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL)
24 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Finance
|— Supporting training for clinicians on implicit bias and health equity
— Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage
— Funding for states to enhance data collection and strengthen perinatal quality collaboratives
|Goal: to improve federal efforts to support states in their work to end preventable maternal morbidity and mortality.
|H.R. 1551, Quality Care for Moms and Babies Act
&
|Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY)
26 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
1 Cosponsor
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce – Subcommittee on Health
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Finance
|— Funding for states to enhance data collection on maternal health
|Goal: to improve quality, health outcomes and value of maternity care under Medicaid and CHIP by developing quality measures for maternal and infant health, and standardized data collection and reporting of such measures. Includes collection and publication of survey data from providers, facilities and health plans.
|H.R. 2902, Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies Act
&
|Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC)
18 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)
20 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
|— Supporting training for clinicians on implicit bias and health equity
|Goal: to improve federal efforts with respect to the prevention of maternal mortality and morbidity by using evidence-based quality improvement, such as implicit bias training.
|H.R. 2602, Healthy MOMMIES Act
&
|Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)
41 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)
7 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Finance
|— Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage
— Raising payment rates for primary care services under Medicaid to Medicare levels
— Research on Medicaid coverage for doula care, telemedicine for maternity care
|Goal: to amend Titles XIX and XXI of the Social Security Act to Improve Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program for low-income mothers.
|H.R. 4215, Excellence in Maternal Health Act of 2019
&
|Rep. Larry Buschon (R-IN)
14 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ)
1 Cosponsor
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
|— Supporting training for clinicians on implicit bias and health equity
— Funding for states to enhance data collection and strengthen perinatal quality collaboratives
— Improving health care for Native American women
|Goal: to improve maternal healthcare quality and perinatal care, training of health professionals and prevent discrimination in healthcare services (training in implicit bias). Would establish a program to award grants for the purposes of identifying/disseminating best practices to improve maternal health.
|H.R. 2778, Healthy Maternity and Obstetric Medicine Act
&
|Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)
87 Cosponsors
&
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
24 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committees on Energy and Commerce, Ways and Means, Oversight and Reform, Education and Labor
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Finance
|— Extending Medicaid postpartum coverage
— Creates Special Enrollment Period for Pregnancy
— Closes gap in maternity coverage in private plans for some dependents
|Goal: to amend the Public Health Service Act to provide for a special enrollment period of pregnant women and extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant and postpartum individuals through one year postpartum.
|H.R. 4243, Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services Act (Rural MOMS)
&
S.2373, Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services Act (Rural MOMS)
|Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM)
8 Cosponsors
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)
8 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
&
Referred to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
|— Broadening obstetric workforce in rural communities
— Supporting training for maternity care clinicians on implicit bias, social determinants of health, mental health and substance use
|Goal: to improve obstetric care in rural areas through improving data, network grants, training, and telemedicine in these areas.
|H.R. 2751, Mamas First Act
|Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI)
11 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
|— Medicaid coverage for doula care
|Goal: to provide coverage under the Medicaid program for services provided by doulas and midwives.
|H.R. 5189, Birth Access Benefiting Improved Essential Facility Services (BABIES) Act
|Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA)
4 Cosponsors
|Referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
|— Medicaid coverage for freestanding birth centers
|Goal: to establish a Medicaid demonstration program for innovative payment models for freestanding birth center services.
|S. 116, Modernizing Obstetric Medicine Standards Act of 2019, or MOMS Act
|Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)
7 Cosponsors
|Referred to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
|— Funding for states and hospitals to enhance efforts on maternal safety
|Goal: to address maternal mortality and morbidity.