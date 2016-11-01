Understanding Health Insurance
These resources are for anyone shopping (or helping someone shop) for health coverage within the health insurance marketplaces created through the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare).
In healthcare.gov states, the open enrollment period begins on Friday, November 1, 2019 and ends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. State-run marketplaces in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Rhode Island will hold longer open enrollment periods. Again this year, people in FEMA-declared disaster areas, including counties in North Carolina and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Dorian, can ask for more time to enroll.
Find Answers to 300 FAQs About Health Coverage
Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator
ACA Open Enrollment: If You Shop on Private Websites Instead of HealthCare.gov
ACA Open Enrollment: If You Buy Coverage in the Individual Market
ACA Open Enrollment: For Consumers Considering Short-Term Policies
ACA Open Enrollment: If You Are Low-Income
Video: Improve Your Health Insurance Literacy
In this animated video, the YouToons break down important insurance concepts, such as premiums, deductibles and provider networks.