Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Understanding Health Insurance

These resources are for anyone shopping (or helping someone shop) for health coverage within the health insurance marketplaces created through the Affordable Care Act (also known as the ACA or Obamacare).

In healthcare.gov states, the open enrollment period begins on Friday, November 1, 2019 and ends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. State-run marketplaces in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Rhode Island will hold longer open enrollment periods. Again this year, people in FEMA-declared disaster areas, including counties in North Carolina and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Dorian, can ask for more time to enroll.

Find Answers to 300 FAQs About Health Coverage

What is the health insurance marketplace? Am I required to buy health insurance? Get detailed answers to these and many more of your questions about the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces.

Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator

Use this tool to estimate what your premiums and tax credits for 2020 Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage could be based on your zip code, income, family size and age.

ACA Open Enrollment: If You Shop on Private Websites Instead of HealthCare.gov

A short fact sheet provides information about using “direct enrollment” websites to enroll in Marketplace health plans.

ACA Open Enrollment: If You Buy Coverage in the Individual Market

Learn about ACA open enrollment and the basics of marketplace plans, including who’s covered and where you can sign up.

ACA Open Enrollment: For Consumers Considering Short-Term Policies

Information about short-term health insurance policies, which offer health coverage for less than one year, and how they differ from ACA-compliant plans.

ACA Open Enrollment: If You Are Low-Income

A look at the possible coverage options for low-income consumers, including Medicaid and ACA marketplace plans.

Video: Improve Your Health Insurance Literacy

In this animated video, the YouToons break down important insurance concepts, such as premiums, deductibles and provider networks.

Health Coverage, HIV & You

People with HIV cannot be denied or charged more for health insurance. Explore coverage options in your state and learn more about paying for PrEP in the ACA marketplace.

Recursos en español

Quiz: What's Your Health Insurance IQ?

What is a health insurance premium? Can you describe what an annual health insurance deductible is? Take this 10-question quiz and learn how health insurance literate you are.

