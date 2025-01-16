Misleading Narratives and Social Media Shape Contraception Perceptions

Narratives Claiming Contraceptives Terminate Pregnancies Complicate Access

Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

Emergency contraception (EC) and intrauterine devices (IUDs) are safe, effective methods for preventing pregnancy, but some anti-abortion groups misrepresent these methods, particularly EC, as abortifacients. These claims are rooted in the misconception that these methods can terminate an existing pregnancy, prevent the implantation of a fertilized egg, or affect a developing embryo. Despite the FDA clarifying in 2022 on the Plan B label that it does not block implantation, misinformation persists. This narrative has fueled opposition to policies that expand access to contraceptives, with some lawmakers claiming to support birth control but also embracing policies rooted in these false claims. KFF policy experts explain that these misconceptions underpin legal and legislative challenges. For example, in the Supreme Court case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. (2014), the plaintiffs successfully argued that covering IUDs and EC under the ACA violated their religious beliefs, claiming that they “believed” that these methods are abortifacients. In 2024, similar misinformation threatened the adoption of state legislation in Missouri and Louisiana aimed at improving contraception access, as some lawmakers expressed concerns these methods may induce abortions. The Missouri legislation ultimately passed after delays attributed to concerns from anti-abortion groups, but the proposed Louisiana law failed to advance after its introduction.

KFF Data Insights: KFF polling has found that while the vast majority of U.S. adults (93%) have heard of emergency contraceptive (EC) pills, sometimes called the morning after pill or “Plan B,” knowledge gaps remain when it comes to accessing the medication and how it works. One-third of adults who have heard of EC pills (including similar shares of women and men) incorrectly say that “emergency contraceptive pills are the same as the abortion pill,” and about three in four (including similar shares of women and men) incorrectly say that “emergency contraceptive pills can end a pregnancy in its early stages.” Women ages 18 to 49 are less likely than older women to say these false statements are true, though a majority (66%) still incorrectly believe that emergency contraceptive pills can end a pregnancy in its early stages.

Abortion bans have created uncertainty among providers and patients about the legality of EC in some states. According to a KFF issue brief, many bans define pregnancy as beginning at fertilization and effectively grant personhood to fertilized eggs. Combined with misconceptions that some contraceptives are abortifacients, this language can lead to abortion bans being interpreted as restricting access to contraceptives. KFF polling from 2023 finds that about half of women in states where abortion is banned either believe EC is illegal or are unsure of its legality. This uncertainty extends to providers, who may delay or deny services like IUDs and EC out of fear their actions could be misinterpreted as inducing abortion.