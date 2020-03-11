Health Care in the Michigan Democratic Primary: KFF Analysis of AP VoteCast Polling

This slideshow examines the role of health care as an issue in the 2020 Michigan Democratic primary and is based on KFF analysis of AP VoteCast, a survey of Michigan primary voters conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed, and is based on 2,460 interviews conducted in English and Spanish with registered voters drawn from a random sample of the state voter file and from self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. The margin of sampling error for results based on the full sample is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology here.

Updated: March 11, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

This slideshow requires JavaScript.