Health Care in the South Carolina Democratic Primary: KFF Analysis of AP VoteCast Polling

This slideshow examines the role of health care as an issue in the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary and is based on KFF analysis of AP VoteCast, a survey of South Carolina primary voters conducted for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

The survey was conducted for seven days, concluding as polls closed, and is based on interviews conducted in English and Spanish with a random sample of 1,499 registered voters drawn from the state voter file. The margin of sampling error for results based on the full sample is plus or minus 4 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology here.

Updated: March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm EST

