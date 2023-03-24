menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

How Have Costs Associated With Obesity Changed Over Time?

Imani Telesford , Hope Schwartz , Gary Claxton , and Cynthia Cox
Published: Mar 24, 2023

This analysis explores the costs associated with obesity for people with large employer private insurance, using data from Merative MarketScan’s commercial claims and encounters database from 2011 through 2021.It finds, on average, privately insured people with an obesity diagnosis have higher total and out-of-pocket spending than people without an obesity diagnosis. The analysis also examines the cost of common surgical and pharmacological treatments for obesity.

The analysis is available through the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub that monitors and assesses the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.