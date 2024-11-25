The Role Health Care Issues Played in the 2024 Election: An Analysis of AP VoteCast

AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 115,000 voters conducted nationally and in 48 states by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press, Fox News, PBS NewsHour, and The Wall Street Journal beginning on Oct. 28 and concluding as polls close on Nov. 5, 2024. AP VoteCast conducts interviews with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files and combines them with interviews from self-identified registered voters selected using nonprobability approaches. It also includes interviews with self-identified registered voters conducted using NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. Interviews are conducted in English and Spanish.

Note: Party labels include partisan leaning independents.

Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://www.ap.org/content/politics/elections/ap-votecast/about.