Shannon Schumacher, Ph.D. is a Senior Survey Analyst for the Public Opinion and Survey Research team at KFF. Before joining KFF, she was a Research Associate at Pew Research Center working on Global Attitudes and Trends and previously worked as a Survey Statistician at the U.S. Census Bureau. Shannon received a Ph.D. and M.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a B.A. in International Relations and Spanish from the University of San Diego.