Medicare Beneficiaries’ Financial Security Before the Coronavirus Pandemic
|Table 1: Per Capita Income, Savings, and Home Equity of Medicare Beneficiaries by Selected Demographic Characteristics, 2019
|
|Income
|Savings
|Home Equity
|
|Median
|Median among all beneficiaries
|% with savings
|Median among those with savings
|Median among all beneficiaries
|% with home equity
|Median among home owners
|Total
|$29,650
|$73,800
|88%
|$107,750
|$75,350
|73%
|$125,900
|Race/
Ethnicity
|White
|$33,700
|$117,800
|92%
|$146,200
|$95,000
|80%
|$132,500
|Black
|$23,050
|$14,500
|75%
|$35,250
|$18,450
|56%
|$87,150
|Hispanic
|$15,600
|$9,650
|73%
|$27,800
|$16,500
|55%
|$90,950
|Age
|<Age 65
|$19,550
|$34,050
|85%
|$52,500
|$11,650
|54%
|$68,150
|Total, 65+
|$31,450
|$83,850
|88%
|$119,700
|$87,850
|76%
|$132,500
|65-74
|$35,200
|$117,150
|90%
|$154,100
|$81,650
|76%
|$128,550
|75-84
|$29,700
|$61,700
|86%
|$97,450
|$92,200
|78%
|$130,900
|85 and older
|$22,750
|$18,800
|85%
|$37,150
|$107,350
|76%
|$159,000
|Gender
|Female
|$27,750
|$63,350
|87%
|$97,300
|$79,500
|73%
|$131,800
|Male
|$32,050
|$88,250
|89%
|$121,050
|$71,100
|73%
|$120,150
|Marital
Status
|Married
|$35,250
|$132,700
|94%
|$155,750
|$88,300
|86%
|$109,850
|Divorced
|$27,000
|$43,500
|82%
|$78,850
|$29,900
|58%
|$125,750
|Widowed
|$26,450
|$41,300
|86%
|$67,400
|$123,250
|77%
|$180,400
|Single
|$17,000
|$17,700
|75%
|$52,100
|$0
|38%
|$140,900
|Education
|Less than High School
|$15,250
|$4,800
|71%
|$17,800
|$12,550
|54%
|$79,500
|High School
|$24,750
|$45,700
|87%
|$66,000
|$61,150
|72%
|$106,550
|Some College
|$32,600
|$92,300
|91%
|$118,100
|$80,250
|76%
|$122,550
|College Graduate
|$53,250
|$275,000
|96%
|$301,600
|$136,650
|84%
|$176,850
|Federal
Poverty
Level
|<200% FPL
|$13,650
|$8,400
|74%
|$22,150
|$8,350
|52%
|$92,400
|200-399% FPL
|$28,800
|$68,950
|92%
|$82,600
|$79,300
|79%
|$114,100
|400% FPL or more
|$65,050
|$324,300
|98%
|$337,200
|$134,200
|89%
|$155,650
|NOTE: Total household income, savings, and home equity for couples are split equally between couples for per capita estimates for married beneficiaries.
SOURCE: Urban Institute / KFF analysis of DYNASIM data, 2019.
|Table 2: Distribution of Medicare Beneficiaries’ Per Capita Income, Savings, and Home Equity by Age, 2019
|Overall
|Age 65 and Older
|Under Age 65
|Distribution of per capita income
|Top ten percent
|$89,050
|$91,750
|$63,500
|Top 25 percent
|$54,300
|$56,700
|$35,850
|Median
|$29,650
|$31,450
|$19,550
|Bottom 25 percent
|$17,000
|$18,150
|$12,000
|Bottom 10 percent
|$10,350
|$10,900
|$9,000
|Distribution of per capita savings
|Top ten percent
|$839,600
|$892,550
|$435,150
|Top 25 percent
|$324,400
|$355,450
|$145,100
|Median
|$73,800
|$83,850
|$34,050
|Bottom 25 percent
|$8,500
|$9,650
|$4,250
|Bottom 10 percent
|$0
|$0
|$-750
|Distribution of per capita home equity
|Top ten percent
|$358,450
|$371,950
|$191,300
|Top 25 percent
|$192,200
|$205,400
|$75,300
|Median
|$75,350
|$87,850
|$11,650
|Bottom 25 percent
|$0
|$6,100
|$0
|Bottom 10 percent
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Distribution of Medicare beneficiaries’ median income, savings, and home equity by age
|Median per capita income, 2019
|Age
|Under Age 65
|$19,550
|N/A
|$19,550
|Total, Age 65+
|$31,450
|$31,450
|N/A
|65-74
|$35,200
|$35,200
|N/A
|75-84
|$29,700
|$29,700
|N/A
|85 and Older
|$22,750
|$22,750
|N/A
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|$33,700
|$35,550
|$21,500
|Black
|$23,050
|$24,900
|$16,500
|Hispanic
|$15,600
|$15,700
|$15,200
|Gender
|Female
|$27,750
|$29,000
|$19,250
|Male
|$32,050
|$34,650
|$19,900
|Median per capita savings, 2019
|Age
|Under Age 65
|$34,050
|N/A
|$34,050
|Total, Age 65+
|$83,850
|$83,850
|N/A
|65-74
|$117,150
|$117,150
|N/A
|75-84
|$61,700
|$61,700
|N/A
|85 and Older
|$18,800
|$18,800
|N/A
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|$117,800
|$131,650
|$49,800
|Black
|$14,500
|$15,400
|$11,900
|Hispanic
|$9,650
|$8,400
|$15,400
|Gender
|Female
|$63,350
|$68,450
|$39,450
|Male
|$88,250
|$105,000
|$28,600
|Median per capita home equity, 2019
|Age
|Under Age 65
|$11,650
|N/A
|$11,650
|Total, Age 65+
|$87,850
|$87,850
|N/A
|65-74
|$81,650
|$81,650
|N/A
|75-84
|$92,200
|$92,200
|N/A
|85 and older
|$107,350
|$107,350
|N/A
|Race/Ethnicity
|White
|$95,000
|$105,600
|$22,400
|Black
|$18,450
|$31,950
|$0
|Hispanic
|$16,500
|$21,800
|$0
|Gender
|Female
|$79,500
|$89,700
|$21,050
|Male
|$71,100
|$85,900
|$0
|NOTE: Total household income, savings, and home equity for couples are split equally between couples for per capita estimates for married beneficiaries.
SOURCE: Urban Institute / KFF analysis of DYNASIM data, 2019.
|Table 3: Average Equity Share Among Households Ages 65 And Older With Any Savings, 2016
|Equity share of total savings
|Average
|18.4%
|Bottom savings quintile
|0.8%
|2nd savings quintile
|9.9%
|Middle savings quintile
|17.8%
|4th savings quintile
|28.2%
|Top savings quintile
|35.5%
|NOTE: Equity share among households ages 65 and older with any savings.
SOURCE: Urban Institute analysis of the 2016 Survey of Consumer Finances.