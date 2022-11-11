How The Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision Played In 2022 Midterm Election: KFF/AP VoteCast Analysis

The AP VoteCast is a national survey and 48 state surveys of 2022 midterm voters conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the AP and FoxNews beginning on Oct. 31 and concluding as polls close on Nov. 8, 2022, in English and Spanish. The national survey was conducted using the NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, while the individual state surveys were conducted from a random sample of state voter files and from self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. Find more details at AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://www.ap.org/content/politics/elections/ap-votecast/about.