How Much Fiscal Relief Can States Expect From the Temporary Increase in the Medicaid FMAP?

Robin Rudowitz , Bradley Corallo, and Rachel Garfield
Published: Jul 22, 2020

Appendix Table 1: Estimated Cumulative Fiscal Relief from a 6.2 Percentage Point Increase in FMAP,
Depending on Expiration of FMAP Increase (In Millions)
State Relief Through June 2020 Ends
Sept. 2020		 Ends
Dec. 2020		 Ends
March 2021		 Ends
June 2021		 Ends
Sept. 2021
United States 17,617 26,426 35,811 45,197 54,582 63,967
Alabama 193 290 393 497 600 703
Alaska 58 87 117 148 179 210
Arizona 308 461 625 789 953 1,117
Arkansas 158 236 320 404 488 572
California 2,477 3,715 5,034 6,354 7,673 8,992
Colorado 263 394 534 673 813 953
Connecticut 226 339 459 580 700 821
Delaware 60 90 123 155 187 219
District of Columbia 81 121 164 207 250 293
Florida 807 1,211 1,641 2,072 2,502 2,932
Georgia 371 556 754 952 1,150 1,347
Hawaii 56 84 114 144 174 204
Idaho 68 103 139 176 212 249
Illinois 582 874 1,184 1,494 1,805 2,115
Indiana 321 481 652 822 993 1,164
Iowa 136 205 277 350 422 495
Kansas 120 180 244 308 372 436
Kentucky 245 368 499 630 760 891
Louisiana 274 411 557 703 849 995
Maine 96 143 194 245 296 347
Maryland 305 457 619 781 944 1,106
Massachusetts 528 792 1,074 1,355 1,636 1,917
Michigan 432 649 879 1,109 1,339 1,569
Minnesota 382 573 776 980 1,183 1,386
Mississippi 183 274 372 469 567 664
Missouri 360 540 732 924 1,116 1,307
Montana 40 60 81 102 123 145
Nebraska 73 109 148 187 226 265
Nevada 93 140 190 239 289 339
New Hampshire 59 89 121 152 184 216
New Jersey 413 619 839 1,058 1,278 1,498
New Mexico 127 191 259 327 395 462
New York 2,070 3,106 4,209 5,313 6,417 7,520
North Carolina 455 683 925 1,168 1,410 1,653
North Dakota 33 50 68 86 103 121
Ohio 624 936 1,268 1,600 1,933 2,265
Oklahoma 168 252 342 432 522 611
Oregon 228 342 463 585 706 828
Pennsylvania 857 1,286 1,742 2,198 2,655 3,111
Rhode Island 74 111 151 191 230 270
South Carolina 216 324 439 554 668 783
South Dakota 31 46 63 79 96 112
Tennessee 341 512 694 876 1,058 1,239
Texas 1,325 1,988 2,694 3,401 4,107 4,814
Utah 86 129 174 220 266 311
Vermont 48 71 97 122 148 173
Virginia 321 481 652 822 993 1,164
Washington 311 466 632 798 963 1,129
West Virginia 96 144 196 247 298 349
Wisconsin 416 624 845 1,067 1,288 1,510
Wyoming 21 31 42 53 65 76
NOTES: State estimates may not sum to national total due to rounding. Estimates based on the 6.2 percentage point increase in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Dates assume when the FMAP increase ends, so assumes the public emergency ends in the prior quarter. Estimates include only the effects on Medicaid and do not include the effect of the increase on CHIP.
SOURCE: KFF Analysis.
