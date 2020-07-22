How Much Fiscal Relief Can States Expect From the Temporary Increase in the Medicaid FMAP?
|Appendix Table 1: Estimated Cumulative Fiscal Relief from a 6.2 Percentage Point Increase in FMAP,
Depending on Expiration of FMAP Increase (In Millions)
|State
|Relief Through June 2020
|Ends
Sept. 2020
|Ends
Dec. 2020
|Ends
March 2021
|Ends
June 2021
|Ends
Sept. 2021
|United States
|17,617
|26,426
|35,811
|45,197
|54,582
|63,967
|Alabama
|193
|290
|393
|497
|600
|703
|Alaska
|58
|87
|117
|148
|179
|210
|Arizona
|308
|461
|625
|789
|953
|1,117
|Arkansas
|158
|236
|320
|404
|488
|572
|California
|2,477
|3,715
|5,034
|6,354
|7,673
|8,992
|Colorado
|263
|394
|534
|673
|813
|953
|Connecticut
|226
|339
|459
|580
|700
|821
|Delaware
|60
|90
|123
|155
|187
|219
|District of Columbia
|81
|121
|164
|207
|250
|293
|Florida
|807
|1,211
|1,641
|2,072
|2,502
|2,932
|Georgia
|371
|556
|754
|952
|1,150
|1,347
|Hawaii
|56
|84
|114
|144
|174
|204
|Idaho
|68
|103
|139
|176
|212
|249
|Illinois
|582
|874
|1,184
|1,494
|1,805
|2,115
|Indiana
|321
|481
|652
|822
|993
|1,164
|Iowa
|136
|205
|277
|350
|422
|495
|Kansas
|120
|180
|244
|308
|372
|436
|Kentucky
|245
|368
|499
|630
|760
|891
|Louisiana
|274
|411
|557
|703
|849
|995
|Maine
|96
|143
|194
|245
|296
|347
|Maryland
|305
|457
|619
|781
|944
|1,106
|Massachusetts
|528
|792
|1,074
|1,355
|1,636
|1,917
|Michigan
|432
|649
|879
|1,109
|1,339
|1,569
|Minnesota
|382
|573
|776
|980
|1,183
|1,386
|Mississippi
|183
|274
|372
|469
|567
|664
|Missouri
|360
|540
|732
|924
|1,116
|1,307
|Montana
|40
|60
|81
|102
|123
|145
|Nebraska
|73
|109
|148
|187
|226
|265
|Nevada
|93
|140
|190
|239
|289
|339
|New Hampshire
|59
|89
|121
|152
|184
|216
|New Jersey
|413
|619
|839
|1,058
|1,278
|1,498
|New Mexico
|127
|191
|259
|327
|395
|462
|New York
|2,070
|3,106
|4,209
|5,313
|6,417
|7,520
|North Carolina
|455
|683
|925
|1,168
|1,410
|1,653
|North Dakota
|33
|50
|68
|86
|103
|121
|Ohio
|624
|936
|1,268
|1,600
|1,933
|2,265
|Oklahoma
|168
|252
|342
|432
|522
|611
|Oregon
|228
|342
|463
|585
|706
|828
|Pennsylvania
|857
|1,286
|1,742
|2,198
|2,655
|3,111
|Rhode Island
|74
|111
|151
|191
|230
|270
|South Carolina
|216
|324
|439
|554
|668
|783
|South Dakota
|31
|46
|63
|79
|96
|112
|Tennessee
|341
|512
|694
|876
|1,058
|1,239
|Texas
|1,325
|1,988
|2,694
|3,401
|4,107
|4,814
|Utah
|86
|129
|174
|220
|266
|311
|Vermont
|48
|71
|97
|122
|148
|173
|Virginia
|321
|481
|652
|822
|993
|1,164
|Washington
|311
|466
|632
|798
|963
|1,129
|West Virginia
|96
|144
|196
|247
|298
|349
|Wisconsin
|416
|624
|845
|1,067
|1,288
|1,510
|Wyoming
|21
|31
|42
|53
|65
|76
|NOTES: State estimates may not sum to national total due to rounding. Estimates based on the 6.2 percentage point increase in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Dates assume when the FMAP increase ends, so assumes the public emergency ends in the prior quarter. Estimates include only the effects on Medicaid and do not include the effect of the increase on CHIP.
SOURCE: KFF Analysis.