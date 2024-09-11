The “Concept of a Plan” President Trump Proposed to Replace the ACA

When asked in the debate whether he had a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, former President Donald Trump said he had the “concepts of a plan.”

If you look at Trump’s record as president, there is truth in that statement. He did, in fact, propose the concept of an ACA replacement plan in his 2020 budget, though it has never gotten much attention.

Trump’s conceptual ACA replacement plan would have repealed the ACA’s premium subsidies and Medicaid expansion, replacing them with a block grant to states. It also would have capped federal Medicaid spending. All told, Trump’s plan would have reduced federal spending on the ACA and Medicaid by over $1 trillion over a decade.

Trump also proposed providing “relief” from the ACA’s “insurance rules and pricing restrictions.”

Trump has long talked about making the ACA less expensive, but the question is less expensive for whom. Trump’s past proposals would certainly have made the ACA less expensive for the federal government, but with the trade-off of higher out-of-pocket premiums for people, more uninsured, and higher spending and greater risk for states.