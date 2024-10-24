The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
As the November election approaches, increasing numbers of people look to polls as a crystal ball to forecast who will emerge as the eventual winner. Many people – including those of us who design and conduct surveys for a living – will tell you this is not a good idea, but it’s not because the polls themselves are not trustworthy. Cries of “don’t trust the polls” ignore the scientific rigor and attention to detail that remains a hallmark of high-quality election polls. However, even the most carefully-designed polls are not precise enough to predict the outcome in an election as close as this one promises to be.
Does that mean you should ignore all polls between now and Nov 5? No! There is still much to be learned from polls about the mood of the electorate and people’s views on health care and other issues if you look beyond the question of “who are you going to vote for?”
Here are two examples of important insights from KFF election-related polls:
While these data points may not add up to a prediction of the election outcome, they provide important context about the factors voters are weighing in their decisions and illustrate the types of health issues the public wants the government to focus on no matter who wins.
My advice: You don’t have to ignore all poll results between now and election day, but if you are a poll consumer, make sure you’re consuming a balanced diet of polling that includes more than just the horse race question.