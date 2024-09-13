Health Care So Far Hasn’t Been a Major Campaign Issue, But…

This is the first national election in maybe decades where health reform has not been a central issue, at least so far.

Of course, if former President Trump continues talking about “concepts” of plans to replace the ACA, that could change. And, if Trump comes out with a detailed ACA replacement plan, the inevitable winners and losers could become clearer, providing a target for opponents.

The fact that health reform has not been a central issue in this campaign does not mean that the outcome of the election has no consequences for health care. Trump has a record on health care, and Vice President Harris has made a number of proposals addressing health care affordability as part of her economic plan. The consequences — particularly for Medicaid, the ACA, and abortion access — could be quite large.