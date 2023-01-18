menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Early in the Pandemic, Private Insurers Paid Similarly for Common Telehealth and In-Person Claims

Krutika Amin , Matthew Rae , Gary Claxton , and Cynthia Cox
Published: Jan 18, 2023

Telehealth use surged with the COVID-19 pandemic as patients sought access to services while providers implemented social distancing protocols. An ongoing question is how the growth of telehealth will affect health spending. If payers reimburse services provided through telehealth at a lower rate, there could be cost savings. Alternatively, if telehealth encourages the use of more services, total spending could increase.

This analysis compare payments for physician medical service claims delivered via telehealth and in-person in 2020 using data from the Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI). It find that private insurers paid similarly for telehealth and in-person physician claims for evaluation and management and mental health therapy services, on average, in 2020. This is after accounting for variation across regions, providers, and severity level, among privately insured. Among providers who offered both telehealth and in-person care, a large share received similar payments for service provided in-person or through telehealth.

The analysis is available through the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub that monitors and assesses the performance of the U.S. health system.

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.