Oct. 1 Virtual Event: What the 2024 Election Could Mean for Health Coverage, Affordability, and the Budget


As the 2024 presidential election draws near, there are sharp differences in former President Trump’s and Vice President Harris’ records on health coverage and spending, including the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, prescription drugs, and more.

At Noon ET on Tuesday, October 1, Larry Levitt, KFF’s executive vice president for health policy, will moderate a 45-minute discussion with two veteran health policy advisors to explore the election’s potential impact on these issues. The discussion will address questions such as: What are the candidates proposing? What are the pros and cons of the various proposals? What aren’t the candidates talking about? How might the health care policy agenda play out after the election based on who controls the White House and Congress?

Moderator

  • Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

  • Chris Jennings, Founder & President, Jennings Policy Strategies Inc.

KFF’s virtual Health Wonk Shop series features in-depth policy discussions with experts that go beyond the news headlines to provide greater insights, including an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.  

Oct 01, 2024 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT



