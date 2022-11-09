Nov. 15 Web Event: What’s Next for Health Policy After the Election?

With the November midterm elections comes changes in Congress and state legislatures. While full election results remain in flux, there is the possibility of a shift from unified Democratic control of the White House and Congress to divided power. A split in political control of the federal government raises big questions around what can be feasibly accomplished to address health policy issues in the next two years.

What can we expect for legislating in the next Congress? Are there health policy areas that are ripe for bipartisan solutions to overcome gridlock? What might be targets for oversight from a Republican-led House? What further progress can the Biden Administration make on health care through executive actions?

On Tuesday, November 15 at 12p.m. ET, two experts join series moderator Larry Levitt in a 45-minute discussion looking at what’s ahead for health policy on the Hill, in the Administration, and in the states after the election.

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

Chris Jennings , Founder & President, Jennings Policy Strategies Inc.

Jennifer Young, Partner, Tarplin, Downs & Young, LLC (TDY)

