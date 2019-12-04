Zambia To Send Protest Letter To White House Over Remarks By U.S. Ambassador Criticizing Court Ruling On Gay Sex

Thomson Reuters Foundation: U.S. faces protests from Zambia after criticizing 15-years jail for gay sex

“In an escalating row over LGBT+ rights, Zambia has criticized the United States after a senior U.S. diplomat condemned the southern African country for sentencing two men to 15 years in prison for gay sex. Zambia’s high court last week jailed the men for engaging in sexual relations ‘against the order of nature,’ a move the U.S. ambassador said was horrifying. A major beneficiary of U.S. aid, Zambia now plans to send a protest letter to Washington over the remarks by Ambassador Daniel Foote, according to local media…” (Savage, 12/2).