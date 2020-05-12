menu

Brazil Supreme Court Overturns Rule Limiting Blood Donations From Gay, Bisexual Men; TRF Examines Blood Donation Rules Globally

May 12, 2020

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Brazil’s Supreme Court throws out rules that limit gay men donating blood
“Brazil’s Supreme Court has overturned rules that limit gay and bisexual men from donating blood in a decision considered a human rights victory for LGBT+ people in the country. The move came as more nations review restrictions on blood donations imposed during the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis, with some countries imposing blanket bans, some waiting periods after gay sex, and others — like Italy — having no limitations at all…” (Teixeira, 5/9).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?
“…Here are the rules governing blood donation by gay and bi men around the world…” (Savage et al., 5/11).

