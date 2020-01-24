World Must Address ‘Four 21st Century Challenges With Four 21st-Century Solutions,’ U.N. Secretary General Writes In Opinion Piece

IPS: U.N. Plans to Launch a “Decade of Action” to Deliver Development Goals by 2030

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations

“2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. … Yet anniversaries are not about celebrating the past; they are about looking ahead. … I see ‘four horsemen’ in our midst — four looming threats that endanger 21st-century progress and imperil 21st-century possibilities. … These four horsemen — epic geopolitical tensions, the climate crisis, global mistrust, and the downsides of technology — can jeopardize every aspect of our shared future. … We must address these four 21st-century challenges with four 21st-century solutions. … The year ahead will be pivotal for our common future. … At this 75th anniversary milestone, let us make the difficult yet vital decisions across our agenda that will secure a peaceful future for all” (1/23).