8 World Leaders Call For Equal Access To Any Novel Coronavirus Vaccine In Washington Post Opinion Piece

Jul 16, 2020

Axios: 8 world leaders demand equal access to coronavirus vaccine
“Eight world leaders called on the international community in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday to ensure that people across the globe have equal access to a future vaccine for the coronavirus…” (Knutson, 7/15).

CBC News: Trudeau pens op-ed with world leaders calling for equal access to coronavirus vaccine
“…In a new opinion piece published in the Washington Post’s ‘Global Opinions’ section, the leaders urge countries to co-operate on manufacturing and distributing a vaccine to ensure that less-developed countries don’t lose out to rich ones. ‘As the world is still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic of the 21st century, with the number of cases still rising at the global level, immunization is our best chance of ending the pandemic at home and across the world — but only if all countries get access to the vaccine,’ it reads…” (Jones, 7/15).

