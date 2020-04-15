Global Health Community Recognizes First-Ever World Chagas Disease Day In Effort To Raise Awareness Of ‘Silent And Silenced Disease’

U.N. News: World Chagas Disease Day highlights ‘silent and silenced’ tropical illness

“Cost-effective interventions such as blood screening, as well as improved hygiene and food safety, could save millions from what the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a ‘silent and silenced disease’ that mainly affects poor people. For the first time, the international community [on Tuesday recognized] World Chagas Disease Day to raise awareness of this neglected and entirely treatable tropical disease…” (4/14).