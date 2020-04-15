menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Global Health Community Recognizes First-Ever World Chagas Disease Day In Effort To Raise Awareness Of ‘Silent And Silenced Disease’

Apr 15, 2020

U.N. News: World Chagas Disease Day highlights ‘silent and silenced’ tropical illness
“Cost-effective interventions such as blood screening, as well as improved hygiene and food safety, could save millions from what the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a ‘silent and silenced disease’ that mainly affects poor people. For the first time, the international community [on Tuesday recognized] World Chagas Disease Day to raise awareness of this neglected and entirely treatable tropical disease…” (4/14).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.