menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

WHO Warns Of ‘Limited’ Human-To-Human Transmission Of New Coronavirus In China, To Put Emergency Committee On Notice

Jan 14, 2020

Reuters: WHO says new China virus could spread, it’s warning all hospitals
“There has been ‘limited’ human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday…” (Nebehay, 1/14).

U.N. News: U.N. health agency urges China to continue search for source of new virus, as Thailand case emerges
“It is ‘essential’ for China to continue investigating the source of a previously unknown strain of coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Monday, following confirmation that an infected patient is being treated in Thailand. … WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is planning to consult with the members of the agency’s Emergency Committee, and could call for a meeting of the Committee at short notice…” (1/13).

Additional coverage of the outbreak is available from AFP, CIDRAP News, STAT, and WIRED.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.