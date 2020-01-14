WHO Warns Of ‘Limited’ Human-To-Human Transmission Of New Coronavirus In China, To Put Emergency Committee On Notice

Reuters: WHO says new China virus could spread, it’s warning all hospitals

“There has been ‘limited’ human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday…” (Nebehay, 1/14).

U.N. News: U.N. health agency urges China to continue search for source of new virus, as Thailand case emerges

“It is ‘essential’ for China to continue investigating the source of a previously unknown strain of coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Monday, following confirmation that an infected patient is being treated in Thailand. … WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is planning to consult with the members of the agency’s Emergency Committee, and could call for a meeting of the Committee at short notice…” (1/13).

Additional coverage of the outbreak is available from AFP, CIDRAP News, STAT, and WIRED.