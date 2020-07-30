menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO Warns Against Waiting For Herd Immunity; U.N. Climate Chief Discusses Pandemic, Climate Change; U.N. Human Rights Committee Clarifies Language On Protests During Public Health Emergencies

Jul 30, 2020

CNBC: WHO warns that waiting to achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus will kill a lot of people
“The World Health Organization on Wednesday advised public officials against trying to achieve so-called herd immunity to the coronavirus by allowing it to rapidly spread throughout their communities, saying it will overwhelm hospitals and kill a lot of people…” (Lovelace, 7/29).

PRI: U.N. climate chief on coronavirus and climate change: We must ‘address these two fundamental, existential crises together’
“…Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is tasked with taking the climate crisis threat head-on. As the chief of the U.N.’s climate conferences, she wrangles every country on the planet to make and meet ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking with The World’s host Marco Werman from her home in Bonn, Germany, Espinosa asserts that the climate crisis is ‘the biggest threat to humanity now and into the future,’ and adds that ‘the climate crisis was there before COVID-19 started’ and has not ‘taken a break because of COVID-19’…” (Kusmer, 7/29).

Washington Times: U.N. rules that countries may place restrictions on protests during a public health emergency
“The United Nations Human Rights Committee ruled Wednesday that governments can restrict protests and demonstrations for public health reasons. The committee sought to specify its longstanding freedom of speech laws after worldwide anti-racism protests that occurred amid the COVID-19 pandemic revealed gaps in the rule’s language…” (Meier, 7/29).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.