COVID-19 Pandemic Shows How Environmental Protection, Social Justice, Health Should Be Addressed Together, U.N. Global Compact Chief Says

The Guardian: Covid-19 pandemic is ‘fire drill’ for effects of climate crisis, says U.N. official

“The coronavirus pandemic is ‘just a fire drill’ for what is likely to follow from the climate crisis, and the protests over racial injustice around the world show the need to tie together social equality, environmental sustainability, and health, the U.N.’s sustainable business chief has said. ‘The overall problem is that we are not sustainable in the ways we are living and producing on the planet today,’ said Lise Kingo, the executive director of the U.N. Global Compact, under which businesses sign up to principles of environmental protection and social justice. ‘The only way forward is to create a world that leaves no one behind’…” (Harvey, 6/15).