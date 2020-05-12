WHO Officials Warn Nations To Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns Slowly, Methodically To Prevent Disease Resurgence

U.N. News: Tedros highlights complex challenges posed by COVID-19 resurgence, following easing of lockdowns

“The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, China, and Germany following the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions demonstrates the complexity of easing these measures, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. ‘Over the weekend we saw signs of the challenges that may lie ahead,’ he told journalists. Tedros was referring to reports that South Korea has shuttered nightclubs and bars after a confirmed case of COVID-19 led to thousands of contacts being traced. … While lockdowns have proved successful in slowing virus transmission and saving lives, Tedros acknowledged that they have had a ‘serious socio-economic impact’ on citizens. ‘Therefore, to protect lives and livelihoods, a slow, steady, lifting of lockdowns is key to both stimulating economies, while also keeping a vigilant eye on the virus so that control measures can be quickly implemented if an upswing in cases is identified,’ he said…” (5/11).

Additional coverage of WHO’s concerns over nations reopening too quickly is available from CNBC, New York Times, PBS NewsHour, and Reuters.