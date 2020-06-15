WHO Predicts Quick Containment Of New DRC Ebola Outbreak Due To Experience, Available Therapeutics

VOA: WHO Expects to Quickly Tackle DR Congo’s New Ebola Outbreak

“The World Health Organization says lessons learned from previous outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo and effective therapeutics will allow it to more quickly contain a new outbreak of the deadly disease in Équateur Province. U.N. health officials report there is no link between the Ebola outbreak declared June 1 in Mbandaka, Équateur Province, and the epidemic, which broke out nearly two years ago in DR Congo’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces…” (Schlein, 6/13).