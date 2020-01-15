menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

WHO Outlines Decade’s Most ‘Urgent’ Global Health Challenges, Including Climate Change, Drug Resistance, Infectious Diseases

Jan 15, 2020

CNN: Climate crisis, epidemics and drug resistance among next decade’s urgent health challenges, WHO says
“Climate change, infectious diseases, anti-vaxxers, and antimicrobial resistance all made their way onto the World Health Organization’s list of health challenges facing the next decade. The list, published on Monday, was developed with input from experts around the world and presented ‘urgent, global health challenges,’ according to WHO, the United Nations’ public health agency…” (Howard, 1/14).

Additional coverage of WHO’s priorities is available from Becker’s Hospital Review, The Guardian, and Medscape.

