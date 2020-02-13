menu

WHO Emergency Committee Upholds PHEIC Designation For DRC Ebola Outbreak

Feb 13, 2020

U.N. News: DR Congo Ebola outbreak still an international public health concern
“The World Health Organization (WHO) convened its Emergency Committee which reaffirmed that the risk [of Ebola] remains high at the national and regional levels, but low globally. ‘It was the unanimous view of the Committee that this event still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)’, the U.N. agency said in a statement. The Committee was concerned that withdrawing the PHEIC now might have adverse consequences for the response efforts through diminishing focus’…” (2/12).

Additional coverage of the WHO Emergency Committee’s decision is available from Al Jazeera, UPI, and Xinhua.

