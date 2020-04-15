WHO Ebola Emergency Committee Says DRC Outbreak Remains PHEIC

Al Jazeera: WHO says DRC’s Ebola outbreak is still an international emergency

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern following the emergence of fresh cases. The announcement on Tuesday came just a day after the country had been expected to announce that its outbreak — the tenth recorded in its history and by far its largest — was over…” (4/14).

AP/VOA News: WHO Emergency Committee Meets on Ebola After New DRC Case

“…The epidemic has killed 2,276 people to date. For it to be declared over, there have to be no new cases reported for 42 days — double the incubation period. But as the World Health Organization’s emergency committee met last Friday to determine whether its declaration of a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern, or PHEIC, could be lifted, a new case was reported. ‘We now have three cases, two people who have died, one person who is alive,’ WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters in a virtual briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. She said that all of the contacts of those cases had been traced and vaccinated and were being followed closely…” (4/14).