WHO DG Tedros Expresses ‘Wish’ For Continued Collaboration With U.S.; Chinese Official Says U.S. ‘Addicted To Quitting’ International Commitments; Devex Examines Questions Surrounding U.S. Withdrawal From WHO

CNBC: WHO’s plea to Trump: We ‘wish’ for collaboration with U.S. to continue

“The World Health Organization’s top official said Monday that he hopes the agency’s partnership with the United States can continue, even after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will cut ties with the international aid group. ‘The world has long benefited from the strong collaborative engagement with the government and the people of the United States,’ WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference at the agency’s Geneva headquarters. ‘The U.S. government and its people’s contribution and generosity over many decades have been immense.’ ‘It is WHO’s wish for this collaborations to continue,’ he added…” (Lovelace, 6/1).

Devex: How could the U.S. withdraw from WHO?

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement last Friday that the United States would terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization has raised multiple questions. Experts are asking whether he can unilaterally do that, what exactly is the procedure for severing membership with the U.N. health aid agency, and what that means for the U.S.’s position in global health governance. But first, the U.S. government needs to clarify what it meant by the statement of ‘terminating’ its relationship with WHO…” (Ravelo, 6/2).

Reuters: China says U.S. ‘addicted to quitting’ over plan to withdraw from WHO

“China said on Monday the United States was ‘addicted to quitting’ following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he described as the selfish behavior of the United States. ‘The U.S. has become addicted to quitting groups and scrapping treaties,’ said Zhao…” (Crossley/Lee, 6/1).

