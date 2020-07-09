U.S. Allies, China, Health Experts Criticize Trump Administration’s Withdrawal From WHO; House Republicans Renew Call For DG To Testify

AP: Criticism of U.S. pullout from WHO from allies, China alike

“Top U.S. allies on Wednesday denounced the planned pullout of the United States from the World Health Organization, with the Italian health minister calling it ‘wrong’ and a political ally of Germany’s chancellor warning that the withdrawal could make more room on the world stage for China. … Critics insist the pullout also will have a negative impact on the U.S. from losing both a voice and an ear in some of the world’s top conversations on healthcare. … China also criticized the U.S. withdrawal…” (Keaten et al., 7/8).

Fox News: House Republicans renew calls for WHO chief to testify, accuse him of endorsing Chinese propaganda efforts

“House Republicans on Wednesday wrote to the head of the World Health Organization, renewing their calls for him to testify before Congress over its response to the coronavirus crisis, and accused him of endorsing Chinese propaganda efforts. ‘Until you appear under oath, America and the world will not know the origins of this crisis,’ said the letter from Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus…” (Shaw, 7/8).

The Hill: Pompeo: State Department ‘will work with Congress’ on pledged funding to WHO

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that his department ‘will work with Congress’ in regards to the delivery of U.S. funds earmarked for the World Health Organization (WHO), as the Trump administration begins the formal process of withdrawing from the global health body. The U.S. owes an estimated $203 million as part of its assessed contributions to the WHO for its two-year operating budget. The amount also includes funds that have yet to be paid for the 2019 operating year…” (Kelly, 7/8).

The Telegraph: U.S. withdrawal from WHO could trigger a wider exodus, health experts fear

“There are growing fears that the United States’ decision to break ties with the World Health Organization could trigger a wider exodus and undermine global collaboration beyond the current coronavirus pandemic. The Trump administration formally notified the United Nations that it will pull out from the WHO on Tuesday, prompting widespread condemnation from experts who warned that the move marks the ‘end of an era of United States global health leadership.’ But there are also concerns that the decision could spur other governments whose leaders are aligned with Donald Trump’s populist politics, such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, to quit the organization…” (Newey, 7/8).

