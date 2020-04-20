WHO DG Expresses Concern Over Rise In COVID-19 Cases In Africa, Where 10 Nations Have No Ventilators

BBC: Coronavirus: Africa could be next epicentre, WHO warns

“Africa could become the next epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. U.N. officials also say it is likely the pandemic will kill at least 300,000 people in Africa and push nearly 30 million into poverty. The past week in Africa has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases…” (4/17).

New York Times: 10 African Countries Have No Ventilators. That’s Only Part of the Problem.

“…In all, fewer than 2,000 working ventilators have to serve hundreds of millions of people in public hospitals across 41 African countries, the World Health Organization says, compared with more than 170,000 in the United States…” (Maclean/Marks, 4/18).

PBS NewsHour: WATCH: WHO chief says he’s concerned about virus uptick in Africa

“…Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says in the last week there has been a 51% increase in cases and a 60% jump in deaths. He says due to a lack of testing ‘it’s likely the real numbers are higher than reported.’ Tedros says WHO and partners are working to boost Africa’s testing capacity and that 1 million test kits would be rolled out across the continent starting next week…” (Santhanam, 4/17).

PRI: Policymakers rush to stave off economic collapse on the African continent

“While African countries were among the last to be hit by the novel coronavirus, the pandemic is already taking a toll on economies. Policymakers and economists are proposing all kinds of solutions to stave off a catastrophe, including large-scale debt relief…” (Gikandi, 4/17).