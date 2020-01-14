menu

WHO Designates 2020 As Year Of The Nurse And Midwife To Celebrate Health Workers, Highlight Shortages

Jan 14, 2020

PRI: 2020: The year of the nurse and midwife
“…[I]n the world of health and medicine, 2020 is the year of the nurse and midwife. The World Health Organization designation signifies a concerted push to boost the global nursing workforce in the face of growing health care shortages and ambitious efforts to reach a United Nations goal of universal health coverage around the world by 2030…” (Gordon, 1/13).

