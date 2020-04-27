WHO Deputy Director General Discusses Role Of Vaccines, Importance Of Scaling-Up Immunization Services

WHO: Vaccines work at all ages, everywhere

Zsuzsanna Jakab, deputy director-general at the WHO discusses the role and importance of vaccines, writing, “As we set new priorities for 2021 and beyond with the vaccine community, we also need to ensure we have sound investment in immunization. … Let’s continue to scale-up, not scale-down, our immunization services through primary health care and universal health coverage so that everyone, everywhere has access to life-saving vaccines by 2030” (4/23).