menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Former Rwandan Health Minister Discusses Importance of Immunization Efforts, Increased Financing, Gavi’s Role

Mar 10, 2020

ONE: We need global solidarity in health more than ever before
Richard Sezibera, former health and foreign minister of Rwanda, underscores the need for the global community to “reiterate the importance of increasing immunization efforts and boosting domestic financing and implementation.” Sezibera also discusses the role of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well as its upcoming replenishment conference currently planned for June in London (3/9).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.