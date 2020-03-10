Former Rwandan Health Minister Discusses Importance of Immunization Efforts, Increased Financing, Gavi’s Role
ONE: We need global solidarity in health more than ever before
Richard Sezibera, former health and foreign minister of Rwanda, underscores the need for the global community to “reiterate the importance of increasing immunization efforts and boosting domestic financing and implementation.” Sezibera also discusses the role of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as well as its upcoming replenishment conference currently planned for June in London (3/9).