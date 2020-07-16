menu

World Will Make China ‘Pay A Price’ Over COVID-19 Pandemic, Secretary Of State Pompeo Says During Virtual Event

Jul 16, 2020

CNBC: The world will make China ‘pay a price’ over coronavirus outbreak, Mike Pompeo says
“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he believes the world will make China ‘pay a price’ for the coronavirus pandemic. ‘I think the world will absolutely make them pay a price,’ the nation’s top diplomat said during a virtual event with The Hill. ‘Every place I go, every foreign minister that I talk to, they recognize what China has done to the world. I’m very confident that the world will look at China differently and engage with them fundamentally different than they did before this catastrophic disaster,’ Pompeo said. The Trump administration for months has hinted that the U.S. would take steps to punish China for failing to prevent the deadly virus, which was first observed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from spreading around the globe…” (Macias, 7/15).

