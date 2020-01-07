WHO Confirms 29 New Ebola Cases In DRC Outbreak; STAT Examines Development History Of First Ebola Virus Vaccine

Homeland Preparedness News: WHO confirms 29 new cases of Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo

“In its last weekly report of the year, covering Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 29 new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease were logged in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)…” (Galford, 1/6).

STAT: ‘Against all odds’: The inside story of how scientists across three continents produced an Ebola vaccine

“…The story of the Ebola vaccine began, as scientific advances often do, with a good idea and a lucky break. … If two assets hadn’t come researchers’ way, it’s almost a certainty that Ervebo would have never come to fruition. One was money, the other was a rare talent…” (Branswell, 1/7).

STAT: An Ebola vaccine was more than two decades in the making. Here are some key people who made it happen

“Many people contributed to the development of Merck’s Ebola vaccine, the first licensed one for the disease based on data showing it works in humans…” (Branswell, 1/7).